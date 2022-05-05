latest-news, charles sturt university bathurst, mlc school burwood

Raising five children under eight years of age, recovering from post-natal depression and throw in a pandemic, you could say that Marie Cassar had a full plate on her hands. The Sutherland Shire mother rose to the challenge, with the work paying off this week. Mrs Cassar is one of the standout mature-aged graduates of Charles Sturt University, Bathurst. She completed a Master of Teaching (Secondary) all while juggling homeschooling during COVID-19 lockdowns, caring for her premature newborn baby and working part-time in promoting student engagement opportunities. Mrs Cassar completed her undergraduate degree in Mechatronic Engineering and Computer Science, and previously worked as an engineer in industrial automation. After her children were born, and she battled with post-natal depression, she decided on a career change. She launched into her master's degree online, while working as a STEM coordinator at MLC School Burwood. Passionate about STEM education, Mrs Cassar wants to see more diversity in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics field. She hopes to inspire other working mothers to strive for career/life balance, and also encourage young women to consider STEM careers as viable options. "The lack of diversity in STEM fields can not only lead to bias, but it can also lead to the perpetuation of working cultures that aren't supportive of women looking to work or study in the field," Mrs Cassar said. The Dean's Award recipient said she was proud of her dedication. "To be able to show my children the [graduation] ceremony is important for me so that I can show them the sacrifices and hard work have resulted in an achievement, which is worth celebrating," she said. "There can be stressful times...if I can manage it with five young children, workings three days a week and a pandemic thrown in for good measure, it is certainly possible."

