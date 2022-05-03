latest-news,

The Georges River Council has received a $10,000 grant as a part of the program, to assist with conservation work to the Kogarah War Memorial. Restoration work will include cleaning, general repairs, and replacement of stone that is beyond repair. Minister for Transport and Veterans, David Elliott, recently announced the successful projects for the latest round of community grants, with a total of $125,160 being awarded to local communities. Announced as a part of ANZAC Day commemorations, the next round of NSW Government grants to conserve and restore local War Memorials are now open. Community organisations including memorial trusts, veteran groups and local councils can apply, with funding to support the repair, protection and conservation of community war memorials listed on the NSW War Memorials Register. Previous grants include $10,000 for the restoration of the Mortdale War Memorial in 2019. Oatley MP Mark Coure encouraged community members and organisations to review the status of their local war memorials and make an application, if it is listed on the NSW War Memorials Register. "Protecting our local War Memorials further helps our younger generations to understand the importance of remembering the sacrifice of our diggers and paying respect to our defence-force personnel," Mr Coure said. The next round of funding is now open and closes at 5pm on Monday 25 July. A list of recipients, program information and the application form is available at: https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/grants

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/5a4c99c4-a855-4cb5-9a72-c7d5b30655d4.jpg/r0_193_2048_1350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Grants available for restoration of St George War Memorials