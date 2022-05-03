latest-news, Georgia Steele, Hughes, independent, power poles, election posters, Ausgrid

Community organisation Orana is staging a meet the candidates event for the Hughes electorate tomorrow night (Wednesday May 4), starting at 7pm. Candidates attending include Craig Kelly (UAP), Riley Campbell (Labor), Pete Thompson (The Greens), Georgia Steele (independent) and Linda Seymour (independent). Jenny Ware (Liberal) had a prior engagement and Narelle Seymour (Pauline Hanson's One Nation) could not be contacted. Tickets are sold out, but voters can still take part via Zoom: https://events.humanitix.com/meet-your-hughes-candidates Announcing the forum, Orana said, "We are holding this event so that you can hear from all the federal candidates standing for the Hughes electorate about where they stand on various issues. "Registrations are essential and through the registration process we will find out what people want to hear about most from the candidates. "Time permitting we will also have questions from the floor."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/fa4f5027-767c-4046-bd04-e7f2179129f7.JPG/r0_335_3191_2138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg