A $500,000 state government grant will enable Flora Street in the heart of the Sutherland CBD to be revitalised by removing bus and taxi stands and car parking and creating outdoor dining areas. The Leader reported in March the government had advised Sutherland Shire Council it's expression of interest in the Streets as Shared Space program had been successful, and invited a grant application. The Sutherland project, named Flora Street Dine and Revitalise, was among 40 given the green light this week (May 2). It was described as "Creating a vibrant and active space with wider footpaths, parklets, outdoor dining and safer pedestrian crossings, testing community appetite for a public space to be reimagined in the heart of Sutherland town centre". A council spokeswoman said in March that should the grant application be successful, "it is envisioned the pilot project will revitalise the Sutherland streetscape, boost daytime and evening dining services, and provide a framework for how council can create more inviting urban spaces to support residents, visitors and the local economy into the future." Heathcote MP Lee Evans said the project would "brighten the community and bring residents together". "It will completely reimagine the heart of Sutherland Town Centre by providing more public space for the community to sit, relax and catch up with friends and even dine al fresco," he said. Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes said 40 councils would be provided with up to $500,000 each to boost business and connect communities. "These innovative and creative projects will allow people to dine under the stars and create spaces to relax and connect, which will support local business operators as they bounce back from the pandemic," he said. "We're reimagining our streets as better places for people, which will drive an increase in foot traffic and bring the community together to enjoy the vibrancy our state has to offer." RELATED Photos | Council moves to revitalise the heart of Sutherland

