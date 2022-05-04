The takeaway food rider who wants to deliver independence to the voters of Banks

latest-news,

Steve Khouw is the only non-aligned candidate standing in the seat of Banks. He enters the campaign with a unique CV for a candidate. A 62 year-old father of three grown children, Steve has been a coal miner, an engineer, a small business owner, a reality TV star on Australian Survivor and a part-time Deliveroo rider. He said because he is not aligned with any party he is able to speak out about the things that really matter to working Australians. "I was a member of the Liberal Party for nine years but I couldn't handle the toxicity inside the party," Steve said, who resigned from the party last December. "I tried to hang on for as long as possible but in the end I knew I had to leave. It's just not the same party anymore. I am more on the conservative side than the progressie side. But the conservative side is nothing without compassion. "The right wing influence in the party is out of control and the progressive influence has become too broad. John Howard said the Liberal Party is a broad church but if we get too broad then we don't have strong principles anymore. "The party has got out of whack and needs to reset." Steve had a brief flirtation with the UAP but it was not for him. "I'm self-funded with the help of a few mates who believe in me," he said. Steve said his varied life experience gives him the insight to represent the people of Banks. He graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) at the UNSW and and MBA at UTS and has run his own business as a sustainable designer, designing green buildings, mainly in Asia. "The environment is one of my biggest passions and I have just completed a Masters degree in Environmental Law at Sydney University," he said. "On the environment, I am a climate realist. I've studied the environment as a sustainability designer. It's good to be skeptical. There has to be anthropogenic (man-made) emissions that affect the climate. "But what angers me is that Australia produces only 1.28 per cent of global emissions. But if Australia goes to net zero it will cost us billions and we will go into debt and it will be inter-generational. "China, India and Russia are the big producers. We should use diplomacy to persuade them make efforts to reduce their emissions. "If we are serious about climate change we should be pro-nuclear, which I am. It is much safer. We need to start looking at nuclear if we are fair dinkum about climate change." Another issue of importance for Steve is change to the Family Law Court which he said is stacked against men. Domestic violence against men is another issue that needs closer attention, he said. And he hates bullying which he has seen in his work and in politics. He saw bullying when he was a contestant on Australian Survivor in 2018. "There was a lot of cheating, lying and manipulation. I just wanted to have fun," he said. "I'm a practicing Chrisian so compassion is my ethos. I stand up against bullying. "When I was working as a food delivery rider I saw so much exploitation. And the rate of pay is ridiculous. It compelled the riders to take short-cuts and that is why there so many accidents and fatalities in the industry. They suffer a lot and most of them are just trying to make ends meet." Now semi-tired, Steve said he still works part-time as a takeaway food rider for the exercise He also teaches rock climbing and takes seniors on bush walks. Ultimately, he asked the people of Banks to give an independent a hearing and let him have to chance to give them a voice. "I've lived a real life background," he said. "A lot of politicians have little or no real life background. They have spend their life rising through the ranks of their party. They have never run a business. "I can draw on my real life experience to make sound decisions which are pragmatic and timely. "I'm a survivor - literally."

