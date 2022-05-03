Woman, 84, dies after being hit by a motorcycle at Peakhurst

latest-news,

A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a motorcycle at Peakhurst today. About 10.15am this morning (Tuesday 3 May 2022), emergency services responded to reports that a motorcycle hit a pedestrian on Belmore Road, Peakhurst. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 84-year-old woman at the scene before she was taken to St George Hospital, where she died a short time later. The 61-year-old male motorcycle rider was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing. He was later arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station but released pending further inquiries. Officers from St George Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact St George Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/2df327a9-abf4-4919-8231-f65206051afc.jpg/r0_75_1021_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg