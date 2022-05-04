latest-news,

Scott Morrison says he wants to continue to make Cook an even better place to live, work and raise a family. "The shire and St George area has always been a great place to live in and raise a family, but to keep it that was we must always be working locally to make it even better," the Prime Minister said. "Despite the demands of the job of Prime Minister, my community is always front of mind. Our family home is still in Port Hacking, Jenny still drives Abbey and Lilly to school in the Shire every day, and we get along to our local Church in Sutherland and to Sharks games whenever my schedule lets me. "Our life together as a family remains centred on the shire as our home." Mr Morrison said the $25 million upgrade of Kamay Bay National Park, the $6 million worth of support for Cronulla and North Cronulla Surf Clubs, over $1.2m for Lilli Pilli and Sans Souci Football Clubs, all showed that while his attention was often dominated by national issues, he was still focused on supporting the local community. "One of my first commitments when I became the local Member was to upgrade the areas associated with Captain Cook's landing and his encounter with First Nations people," he said. "The Whale Sculptures and other commemorative pieces for the 2020 anniversary of the meeting of two cultures will stand as a modern commemoration of this important event in Australia's history. "The shire and St George have played an important part in Australia's history, but the investments we're making in local community groups is about ensuring we have a stronger future too. "We have more than 300 community organisations and charities that serve our community, which is why I started the Cook Community Classic in 2008 and brought our four local surf clubs together to help raise money for those groups. "The Classic has raised more than $1.5 million for 90 community organisations in our area from scout and guide groups, to the Dandelion Foundation, Men's Sheds, Kookaburra Kids, Rotary and local sporting clubs." Mr Morrison said, since he had become the local Member for Cook, he had worked to build on that community spirit. "I have been backing that community spirit that makes the Shire and St George safer and stronger, with more than $1 million in investments in CCTV and safety upgrades through the Safer Communities Program and over $18m for road and infrastructure projects," he said. "The Morrison Government's JobKeeper payment supported 7,000 businesses and 28,200 employees in Cook through the pandemic, to help keep them connected to their work, setting the groundwork for the recovery. "We also supported businesses in Cook through the pandemic with the tax free cash flow boost which helped around 6,600 small and medium businesses with $288 million in payments." Mr Morrison said the election would be a choice between a strong economy and a stronger future for Cook, or a Labor Party with no economic plan. "Everyone knows the uncertain times Australia faces and now is not the time to risk it with a Labor Party that has argued for higher taxes on retirees, housing, families and inheritances, who can't say how they'd pay for their $302 billion in higher promises," he said. "So to protect our way life in the shire and St George and to ensure a strong economy and stronger future let's continue to work together to make our local Cook community even stronger."

