The St George Police Area Command has welcomed eight new probationary constables after they attested at a formal ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy. The NSW Government announced in 2019 the delivery of 1,500 additional officers over four years to enhance community safety across NSW. Class 352 includes 142 men and 60 women from all ages, backgrounds and regions across the state and country. Deputy Premier and Minister for Police, Paul Toole, congratulated the newest recruits in Goulburn. "The students of Class 352 have committed themselves to eight months of training at the Police Academy and should be acknowledged for their achievements," Mr Toole said. "Our current police officers across the state will welcome the new probationary constables over the coming weeks as they join the beat in regional, rural and metro communities. "The NSW Government is proud to offer its continued support to the NSW Police Force as we strive to keep the people of NSW safe." Oatley MP, Mark Coure yesterday welcomed the new recruits at Kogarah Police Station as they began their official duties as sworn members of the NSW Police Force. "It was great to meet the newest additions to our local police force and express on behalf of the entire St George community our sincerest gratitude for their decision to protect and serve our local area," Mr Coure said. "These men and women in blue deserve our deepest respect and thanks for their tireless efforts to make the St George region a safe and harmonious place to live, work and raise a family in."

New probationary constables for St George Police Area Command