$27 million in new social housing in St George

latest-news,

More than 50 new social housing units with a total value of more than $27 million have been completed or are being built in the St George area. A $5.26 million 16-unit seniors complex has just been completed at 851 Forest Road, Lugarno. And a $22 million 37-unit project is currently under construction at 824 Forest Road, Peakhurst. NSW Land and Housing Corporation Acting Chief Executive Deborah Brill said the recently completed complex at Lugarno is a great example of the NSW Government, through the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) working with the private sector to build vital social housing for southern Sydney. "We've taken four ageing properties from the LAHC portfolio and transformed them into a dedicated seniors living complex, offering eight one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom units, as well as step-free access and ground-level parking for those with accessibility needs," Ms Brill said. Meanwhile, construction is underway for a 37-unit complex at Peakhurst, which will see six ageing properties transformed into 72 units of mixed-tenure housing, with 37 units to be used for social housing. The $22 million complex on Forest Road, Peakhurst will feature 13 one-bedroom, 21 two-bedroom and three, three-bedroom units. Close to essential services, parks and transport, the development is set to be complete by mid-2023. Ms Brill said the projects are supporting local tradies and suppliers. "Construction of these homes is providing a steady pipeline of work across Southern Sydney forlocal trades and apprentices, with more than 130 jobs created during the builds," Ms Brill said. "And our recent commitment of $183 million towards more social housing shows we're firmly focused on fast-tracking the delivery of more homes for people in need." For more information on social housing developments across Greater Sydney, visit: https://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/land-and-housing-corporation/greater-sydney

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/00d4179e-3f25-4ea7-a2cf-de1a33a30aaa.jpg/r0_138_2705_1666_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

$27 million in new social housing in St George