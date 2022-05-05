latest-news, fire and rescue nsw, st florian's day 2022, engadine fire station

An Engadine firefighter has been recognised for saving the life of a woman trapped in a house fire. Senior firefighter, Matthew Diegutis, of Engadine Fire Station, received a Commendation for Courageous Actions and Meritorious Service. The recognition was part of Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) acknowledgement of the courage and commitment of 44 firefighters to mark St Florian's Day, the International Day of Firefighters. It recognises those who have shown remarkable bravery in an emergency. On May 19, 2021, his quick actions saved a woman who was inside a burning house at Fairy Meadow. Several residents made it out of the property safely as fire crews arrived. But the woman, who was calling Triple Zero, fell unconscious in a front bedroom. Amid fears of an imminent explosion of fire, Mr Diegutis climbed through a window, Unable to see anything and facing extreme heat, he felt for her hair, and dragged her out. She was successfully revived by NSW Ambulance paramedics. Five of his colleagues, from the Wollongong and Bulli Fire Stations, also received a Unit Commendation for Meritorious Service. Two crews from NSW RFS Engadine Brigade, along with Grays Point RFS, Bundeena, Engadine, Heathcote, Illawong, Maianbar and Waterfall crews were presented with the Commissioner's Unit Citation for Service, for efforts as part of a Sutherland Shire multi-tanker strike team that responded to the Clyde Mountain fire that affected Batemans Bay on New Year's Eve (2019-2020).

