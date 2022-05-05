latest-news, Biachini's Cronulla, Mayor carmelo Pesce, moving, Surf Lane, Wavelength

Bianchini's Espresso at Cronulla is moving around the corner into larger premises at the base of the Wavelength development where it will operate as a cafe-restaurant. Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, who owns the Bianchini's business which includes cafes in the Elouera surf club and at Gymea, says there is no conflict with his council role. Cr Pesce has leased his present premises at Cronulla, opposite the beach and known by some as "the mayor's cafe", for the last eight years. Looking to expand, he bought one of the two commercial properties at the rear of the Wavelength development early this year. They open on to Surf Lane opposite the rear of the former IGA supermarket. The proposed new Bianchini's was approved by a private certifier through the complying development certificate (CDC) process, which the Department of Planning describes as "a fast-track approval process for straightforward residential, commercial and industrial development". A modification application (MA) was subsequently lodged to extend the trading hours from 5.30am to midnight indoors, and to 10pm outdoor, seven days a week. Cr Pesce said Sutherland Shire Council staff would have no involvement in assessing the MA. "The assessment will be done externally and will then go to the local planning panel," he said. Cr Pesce said the complying development process was quicker but more demanding than a development application. "Every box has to be ticked with a CDC," he said. Cr Pesce said the business had "outgrown the little shop on the corner, and customers are asking for something like what we have at Elouera". "The new premises will allow us to expand, with a better offering," he said. "We have great chefs, who provide really nice affordable meals for the whole family. "I am seeking an MA for extended hours to align with other restaurants in Cronulla. "If we go well during daytime hours, we could open for dinner some night in the warmer months." Cr Pesce said the expanded business would create more local jobs, increasing from six to 10 staff at present to probably 30-40. Cr Pesce said Bianchini's would help activate Surf Lane as Blackwood Pantry had done in the next block. Men's Republic Barber, which was previously located further along Surf Lane, has already opened next to the Bianchini's site.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/784243a3-9ffe-45b1-a5e5-a6aa0e99aa27.jpg/r3_272_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg