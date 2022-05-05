Book lovers bonanza

community,

Thousands of books, DVDs and other items will be on sale at the Sutherland Shire Annual Library Book Sale. The event will be held at Sutherland Library over two days, Saturday May 14 from 9am to 3.30pm and Sunday May 15 from 11am to 4.30pm. Mayor Councillor Carmelo Pesce said, "It's a very popular event, with lots of items to discover and collect, so I encourage everyone not to miss out". "By rehoming some of the items available at the sale, residents can contribute to supporting our community libraries to continue providing the programs and services we all know and love," he said. Payments will be accepted by EFTPOS only. Residents are encouraged to bring carry bags or small trolleys on the day. Further information can be found at www.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/Community/Library/Services/Books-amp-Reading/Annual-Library-Book-Sale

