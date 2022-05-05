latest-news, Anna's Shop Around Corner, closing, Anna Loder, Monro Park development

Anna Loder fights back tears as she talks about the closure of her quaint little cafe-book shop on the edge of Monro Park at Cronulla. Anna's Shop Around the Corner and adjoining businesses have to vacate by the end of May so work can start on the new development that will include a pub on the first two levels and commercial offices above. The writing has been on the wall since the site was sold in 2019, but that hasn't made closure any easier for Ms Loder and her many loyal customers. Ms Loder, who opened the shop in 2008, is trying to remain positive and continues to search for another location where she can re-establish the business. "I have had a wonderful 13 years," she said. "I feel so lucky to have been part of the Cronulla community for as long as I have. "I have made life-long friends and got to know so many people. I have seen babies born, kids grow up and graduate from high school. It's been an honour." Ms Loder said she had received "the loveliest feedback" after advising the closure on social media. But, she is not ready to quit. "I keep telling myself this is the end of a chapter not the end of the book", she said. "I have been searching seriously [for another location] since February this year, refreshing every hour on the hour the list of shops to lease. "Initially, we looked at Cronulla and probably wasted time doing that, but now we are looking at Gymea, Jannali and there's one at Caringbah I think we could turn into a destination shop. "It's not just a matter of finding any old shop, it's got to be the perfect shop. Maybe we can make it work." Ms Loder said, if she could reopen elsewhere, it would be with her "wonderful colleagues" Raegan and Kim. "I am so sorry that, as things stand, they will lose their jobs and I will lose the chance to work alongside them," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/2f70e3c4-a1e7-49df-992a-0246d241e82c.JPG/r131_344_4385_2748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg