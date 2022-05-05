Rockdale player Malta bound

latest-news,

Jackson Goggins-Barrett is a 15 yr old who plays football for Rockdale Ilinden FC in the NPL and has been part of the club since the under 13s and also part of the NSW Talented Support Program. Like every young footballer he wants to play in the big leagues in Europe and recently took his first steps after being selected to play for the Maltese U16s National team and travelled to Malta for a training camp and to play two international 'friendlies' against Georgia. Due to nearby Ukraine crisis they were unable to travel to Georgia and play but instead had a training camp for seven days in Malta where he was able to intensely train with the U16s squad. Barrett said It was massive honour to be able to represent malta at youth level. "The facility's were absolutely amazing and the football staff at the MFA have looked after me every step of the way" he said. The De La Salle Revesby High School Year 10 student has dual citizenship, with his grandmother having been born in Malta.

