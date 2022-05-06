Dick Caine into Hall of Fame

latest-news,

Legendary Carss Park swimming Coach Dick Caine has been inducted into the Australian Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame. He has dedicated over 50 years to coaching and helping athletes achieve their dreams. Dick has two swimmers in both the Australian Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame and the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame, namely Susie Maroney and David O'Brien. Dick also inspired many athletes and coaches who are in the Marathon Swimming Hall of fame by setting the highest standards and goals to reach. The surprise presentation crowd included past Open water Swim Champions Darren Turner and David O'Brien, Olympian Janelle Elford,and State and Australian pool and Surf Lifesaving champions Richard Ford,Stuart Dutton and Ross Payne who trained with Caine from 1978 on. David O'Brien said Dick was a worthy recipient and it was deserved recognition for one of Australia's most successful swimming coaches, who for 50 years created champions from the Carrs Park pool. "It was great to not only get everyone together but to honour Dick who has given so much of his life to coaching athletes for all disciplines of swimming." O'Brien said "Dick is renowned for being a hard taskmaster but the lessons learned as youngsters resonate with the next generation of swimmers and beyond providing a strong work ethic in sport and life. "Well deserved Dick Caine and Congratulations"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/0a11fdf7-010e-4105-a958-defd0ffee551.jpg/r0_234_1299_968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg