The newly formed southern Sydney branch of ABC friends will hold a rally outside Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Cronulla electorate office to raise public awareness of the public broadcaster's services "and the threat of funding cuts and privatisation". The rally will be held on May 14 at 10am. Friends of the ABC, as it was first called, was established in NSW in 1976 to defend the ABC from government funding cuts. The organisation has since expanded nationwide and southern Sydney branch, established in December 2021, is the newest. Southern Sydney branch convenor Moira McGuire said ABC friends was a registered charity and politically unaligned. Ms McGuire said its core business was to ensure the ABC retained its status as a government funded independent public broadcaster, dedicated to clear and straight reporting and the promotion of Australian content programs. "We in the friends regard the ABC as an essential service for national emergencies and the promotion of Australian culture," she said. "We regard the ABC as a national icon and we are totally opposed to its privatisation. "ABC friends does not receive any funding from the ABC nor any government department. It raises money through donations, membership fees and fundraising activities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/d8b5353f-fcea-42dc-86f2-b4435c38b92b.JPG/r0_281_2990_1970_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg