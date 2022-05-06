Exhibition explores Sydney's Chinese migrant experience

latest-news,

Our Journeys | Our Stories: An exploration of Sydney's Chinese migrant experience through art and history is the theme of a new exhibition now showing at the Hurstville Museum and Gallery. It tells the story of market gardeners, international students, restaurateurs and artists who have established their roots in the Georges River area since the 1870s, shaping the local Chinese community. The exhibition allows Sydneysiders to explore the changing face and history of Chinese migration in Sydney's south, against the backdrop of wider social, cultural and economic developments in Australia. Our Journeys I Our Stories tells the stories of past and present Chinese migrants, through a collection of rare historical items as well as new artworks from six internationally renowned Chinese-Australian artists. The Chinese migrant experience will be featured through personal stories and historical items including a 1950s wedding collar, a 1970s Chinese Opera headpiece, as well as photographs, restaurant menus and certificates from the "Lee" family who migrated to Australia and lived in the St George region from the 1920s to the 1970s. Interweaving history with contemporary art, and unveiling new works based on their personal interpretations of these historical objects will be Cindy Yuen-Zhe Chen, Guo Jian, Lindy Lee, Xiao Lu, Jason Phu and Guan Wei. Our Journeys I Our Stories will be at Hurstville Museum and Gallery until 24 July 2022, with support from the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Create NSW. Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said, "Over 27 per cent of the Georges River population today have Chinese ancestry. Over the years, Chinese culture and food have, without a doubt, added to the diversity we are so proud to have here in our local area." "Our Journeys | Our Stories explores the rich history of Chinese migration to the St George region, uncovering the identity and stories of our people and place." "This exhibition also marks the first time Hurstville Museum and Gallery's exhibition space simultaneously reflects both our museum and our gallery, showcasing social history alongside contemporary art." The National Foundation for Australia-China Relations' Chief Executive Officer, Peter Cai, said, "Chinese-Australian communities have been part of Australia's national fabric and history for centuries, from the goldfields of Victoria to suburban rejuvenation in Sydney. Hurstville, with its large Chinese-Australian population, is the latest testimony to Australia's evolving multicultural identity and nation-building effort." A series of programs have been organised to support the exhibition, from bilingual tours and workshops with Cindy Yuen-Zhe Chen, to intergenerational art sessions, lion dancing and martial arts workshops for children. A range of educational experiences have also been developed for Early Childhood and High School educators. For more information on Our Journeys | Our Stories and to view the full list of public programs, visit: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/OJOS Our Journeys | Our Stories Date: Saturday 30 April 2022 - Sunday 24 July 2022 Cost: Free Location: Hurstville Museum and Gallery, 14 MacMahon Street, Hurstville Opening hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 2 pm to 5 pm Contact: 9330 6444 / museumgallery@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au Website: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/OJOS

Exhibition explores Sydney's Chinese migrant experience