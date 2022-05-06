comment,

Everywhere I go in my electorate, residents tell me how angry they are about the NSW Government's toll regime, especially the M5 East which is causing a massive increase in traffic and trucks in Bexley, Kingsgrove, Kogarah and Hurstville. The M5 East was toll free when it was opened by the previous Labor Government. Now the NSW Government has given a private company, Transurban, the right to toll cars in both directions. And these tolls are expected to go up by at least four per cent a year for the next 20 years. Sydney has become the most tolled city in the world. Residents are paying over $2.3 billion in tolls each year, hurting the hip pocket of residents who are already feeling the impact of the rising cost of living. Billions of dollars are being wasted on toll road infrastructure by the NSW Government. Instead of reducing surface traffic, there has been a 79 per cent increase in traffic on local roads causing increased noise and pollution for fed-up residents. Rat-running will only be encouraged by the distance-based tolling system the Premier outlined his support for earlier this week. Our community has every right to be angry about this. One private toll road company now owns all or part of the M2, M4, M5, M5 East, M7, M8 - the Lane Cove Tunnel, the Cross City Tunnel, NorthConnex and the Eastern Distributor. It's effectively a privately-owned toll road monopoly. The NSW Upper House is currently undertaking an inquiry into tolling regimes across New South Wales, which has been progressing well. The committee has already heard from impacted residents, truck drivers and businesses about the effects of the Government's toll mania, with one final hearing set to take place on May 24th . I will be announcing a comprehensive package on toll relief closer to the election. The residents of my electorate deserve better.

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Motorists continue to be slugged by the NSW Government's toll mania Jim Gainsford