About 100 election corflute signs for Hughes independent Georgia Steele were destroyed and another 30 replaced with fakes on Thursday night. There were similar attacks on the posters of two other independents, Zali Steggall in Warringah and Dr Sophie Scamps in Mackellar. Ms Steele, who revealed the vandalism in a Facebook post and campaign email, said the signs were on private property and she had reported the matter to the Australian Electoral Commission and the police. "Last night, our corflutes were shredded and stolen, and fake ones were installed in their place," she wrote. "Telephone booths were spray painted too. "These materials were paid for with community donations and they are completely destroyed, from Waterfall to Wattle Grove." Earlier in the week, Ms Steele's campaign team removed her election signs from power poles in the electorate. "We removed them as requested by Ausgrid," a campaign spokeswoman said. Signs for sitting MP Craig Kelly have since been attached to many power poles, and a photo was also provided to the Leader showing a Scott Morrison sign on a power pole on Princes Highway, Sylvania. Comment has been sought from his office. Ausgrid issued a warning to candidates in April that the practice was unlawful. Mr Kelly has also been on the receiving end of vandalism. Resident Adam Snell snapped a photo of one of Mr Kelly's signs among rubbish dumped illegally in Fowler Road, Illawong. The glass window of Mr Kelly's Sutherland electoral office has also been vandalised.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/98cbcd73-43e9-4217-832c-cd9991c53e00.jpg/r0_101_562_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg