Update Fake election signs suggesting Hughes independent candidate Georgia Steele was aligned with The Greens have been referred to the Electoral Integrity Assurance Taskforce for investigation. Authorities are seeking any information, including anonymous tip-offs, to assist the probe. About 100 of Ms Steele's corflute signs were destroyed and another 30 replaced with fakes on Thursday night last week. There were similar attacks on the posters of two other independents, Zali Steggall in Warringah and Dr Sophie Scamps in Mackellar. The Australian Electoral Commission said in a statement it "received report regarding a range of unauthorised candidate corflute signs appearing across a number of electoral divisions". "These signs are in breach of commonwealth electoral laws as they do not contain an authorisation statement, a requirement of the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 to ensure voters know who is communicating with them. "The signs depict a range of election candidates in a style that would suggest they have been produced by the candidates depicted. They also feature names and/or logos of political parties that have not formally endorsed the candidates in question - party names that will not feature next to those particular candidates names on ballot papers. "In some cases, there have also been unauthorised stickers featuring party logos or statements affixed to the signage of other candidates." Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said that while there is freedom of political communication in Australian federal elections, authorisation laws are critical and must be adhered to. "This is a very serious matter and we are exploring all avenues possible to get to the source of the signage," he said. The AEO said the matter had been referred to the Electoral Integrity Assurance Taskforce for investigation. As part of this investigation, information is being sought directly from relevant entities and being examined in an effort to determine the source. If anyone has information regarding any of the signage's placement location, timing of placement or production please provide it via the AEC contact web form. Tip offs can also be submitted anonymously via our dedicated fraud contact options. Earlier About 100 election corflute signs for Hughes independent Georgia Steele were destroyed and another 30 replaced with fakes on Thursday night. There were similar attacks on the posters of two other independents, Zali Steggall in Warringah and Dr Sophie Scamps in Mackellar. Ms Steele, who revealed the vandalism in a Facebook post and campaign email, said the signs were on private property and she had reported the matter to the Australian Electoral Commission and the police. "Last night, our corflutes were shredded and stolen, and fake ones were installed in their place," she wrote. "Telephone booths were spray painted too. "These materials were paid for with community donations and they are completely destroyed, from Waterfall to Wattle Grove." Earlier in the week, Ms Steele's campaign team removed her election signs from power poles in the electorate. "We removed them as requested by Ausgrid," a campaign spokeswoman said. Signs for sitting MP Craig Kelly have since been attached to many power poles, and a photo was also provided to the Leader showing a Scott Morrison sign on a power pole on Princes Highway, Sylvania. Comment has been sought from his office. Ausgrid issued a warning to candidates in April that the practice was unlawful. Mr Kelly has also been on the receiving end of vandalism. Resident Adam Snell snapped a photo of one of Mr Kelly's signs among rubbish dumped illegally in Fowler Road, Illawong. The glass window of Mr Kelly's Sutherland electoral office has also been vandalised.

