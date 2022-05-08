Weekly Wrap: Full speed ahead for candidates

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, It's been a heck of a busy week around the shire, so I think it's best we cut to the chase and dive straight into the news. With the Federal candidates now in full campaign mode, funding pledges and the like are coming thick and fast around the country and the shire is not missing out. Murray Trembath reported on one such "commitment", the Labor and Liberal party's renewed plans to upgrade the NBN within the region. The promise of ultra-fast broadband was put forward by Labor's Hughes candidate Riley Campbell, who said a Labor government would guarantee a more reliable and faster service across Sutherland Shire and the western side of the electorate. Liberal for Hughes, Jenny Ware, relayed the government's $4.5 billion upgrade, which would see two million homes able to order speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) by 2023. In the dirty tactics department, Independent candidate for Hughes Georgia Steele suffered a promotional blow, with many of her election signs destroyed or replaced by fakes. Murray reported that about 100 election corflute signs for Ms Steele were destroyed and another 30 replaced with fakes. Set to cause a bit of a headache for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the newly formed southern Sydney branch of ABC friends will hold a rally outside of his Cook electorate office in Cronulla on May 14 to raise public awareness of the public broadcaster's services "and the threat of funding cuts and privatisation". In other news, Murray reports that all six floors of commercial space in Cronulla's Parc development sold within a week of release. Work is due to start in the next two months on the six-storey building on the edge of Monro Park. Staying with development, more than 50 new social housing units with a total value of more than $27 million have been completed or are being built in the St George area. A $5.26 million 16-unit seniors complex has just been completed at 851 Forest Road, Lugarno. And a $22 million 37-unit project is currently under construction at 824 Forest Road, Peakhurst. As always, this is just scratching the surface. For more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Editor.