Weekly Wrap: Privileged to be part of the process

Hello readers, I've said it before and I'll no doubt say it again, the older I get, the more like my father I become, both in terms of attitude and understanding. I'm not quite sure how it actually happened, but the once arrogant anti-establishment surburban anarchist has somehow morphed into a rather conservative and at times rather boring, social conformist. Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying I've given up my name in exchange for a number, but more often than not these days I am far more aware of the world beyond my own nest. Better still, I have come to realise, that in my relatively blessed life, I've never really had anything to rebel against. In actual fact, I've got a heck of a lot to be thankful for. Looking back, it really is a silly notion - a white, Anglo-saxon male, middle class rebel. What did I ever have to complain about? Why would I want to kick a system that seemed created for the me's of the world? What did I know about having to struggle to have my voice heard? I knew nothing! So what's brought this on? An overheard conversation of a pair of modern equivalents to my younger self. The topic - the supposed burden of being "forced" to go and cast a vote in the coming Federal election. It reminded me of (the old) me. I probably wasn't all that different. I had no passion for politics, nor did I have an understanding of the amazing privilege we have, to be given the right to have a say in our democratic process. To these young lads and the blissfully ignorant out there, I say, rather than feeling put out by having to go to the polling booth on Saturday, think back at the many folk throughout history who would have died for that same privilege. Sounds a little sensational, but it's the truth. Anyway, that's enough of that! As always, it's been a busy week in the Shire. I'd encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed. Thanks for reading and your support of local news. Hope you all have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Editor.