Many Sutherland Shire and St George residents requiring long-term mental health treatment are being sent to facilities in other parts of Sydney, says Gaye Cameron, the Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate in Cook. Ms Cameron, who is a counsellor and social worker for mental health, said a dedicated purpose-built centre should be established in southern Sydney for the benefit of patients and families trying to support them. If elected, she would fight for funding, Ms Cameron said. Ms Cameron said, since beginning campaigning in January this year, she had "spoken with many residents who have shed tears and expressed anger and disappointment at how they have been let down." "Although we have dedicated mental health wards in our two public hospitals servicing the electorate, there are still many residents with long term mental health who have to seek help elsewhere in Sydney basin," she said. "I spoke with a mother in early February, who was heartbroken. "Her daughter was in a mental health facility on the north shore, and due to vaccine mandates, she had not been able to see her daughter for over 12 months. "Firstly, how distressing for the mother that her daughter is on the north shore, and secondly being stripped of her motherly rights to see her own daughter". "Much more can be done for society to alleviate the added stresses. "Job security, stop the mandates, provide more access to Medicare support including registered counsellors being added to the Medicare rebate would be a start". Ms Cameron said, over the past few years, particularly during and just after COVID, she had seen a dramatic increase in the rate of people presenting with mental health concerns. "According to the Australian Federal Department of Health, almost half of all Australian adults will face mental ill-health during their lives," she said. "Suicide was the main cause of death for Australian's aged 15 to 49 years in 2019. "During COVID and more recently, I have seen an increase of clients seeking help and support for their mental health concerns, with over 40 per cent of the clients having a mental health issue as a consequence of lockdowns, vaccine mandates resulting in job losses and other, and direct pressure on relationships".

