Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry has sent a special Mother's Day message: "To all our Bayside Mums, have a very happy Mother's Day. Mother's Day gives us the opportunity to say "thank you" to our mum or to that special person in our lives who has always been there supporting, guiding and giving us unconditional love. "I and my family planted a beautiful native tree for my mum Rosie at Saturday's Trees for Mum event in Sir Joe Banks Park."

