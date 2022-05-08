PM's Todd Park promise

latest-news,

The St George District Rugby League Football Club will have a new state of the art club house at Todd Park in Blakehurst under a $2.5 million commitment from a re-elected Morrison Government. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the project would realise a 13 year dream of the Kogarah Cougars and St George District RLFC for a new home at Todd Park. "We're backing the Cougars to grow out of the shipping container they currently use into a new club house," the Prime Minister said. "With more than 1150 members and 115 new members last year, this project will deliver the facilities, change rooms and storage the Club needs to keep growing into the future. "It means supporting the exponential growth in female participation and St George district representative teams so that more players in the Shire and St George can pursue their passion for league right here at a local club." The grounds at Todd Park are utilised by the Kogarah Cougars Junior Rugby League Club and the St George District RLFC who participate in the Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Tarsha Gale Cups which feeds into the St George Illawarra Dragons. Georges River Council has advised it has identified the construction of the new facility in its five-year capital works program. The Morrison Government's $2.5 million commitment means works on the club house can commence this financial year. Kogarah Cougars Club President Koda Ghassa said the project had been a 13 year dream for the Club. "Taking our Club from a shipping container to a new Club house is a major step forward in growing junior and senior rugby league in the area," Mr Ghassa said. "This is going to help back the strong interest we're seeing from girls and women joining our club and these new facilities will continue to encourage them to sign up. The new facilities will also have purpose built storage for training gear and help prevent theft and the new canteen will assist the Club in ongoing fundraising." St George District RLFC Chair and St George Illawarra Dragons Chair, Craig Young said the new facilities would help support grassroots sport. "This commitment is a huge boost for local sport," Mr Young said. "This isn't just an upgrade in a facility, it's an upgrade in the sorts of opportunities young people in our region will have to excel."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/08a4b3fb-263c-45ce-95ef-f39fede1cc9a.jpeg/r15_0_5985_3373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PM's Todd Park promise