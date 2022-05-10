latest-news, Barrie Meadows, Jannali Basketball Club, 50th anniversary

Barrie and Kay Meadows established Jannali Basketball Club in 1972, and 50 years later he still coaches two teams and lends a hand with others. Mr Meadows' passion for the game and his dedication to the development of children knows no bounds, say parents and officials who are organising a 50th anniversary celebration-fundraiser at which the couple will be thanked for their voluntary work. It is hoped many past players and families will join the current crop at the function on May 14 at Gymea Bowling Club. Mr Meadows was a PE teacher at Jannali High School when he set up the shire's first basketball club by raising funds through a marathon game, which was played for 105 hours and set a new world record. Lauren Peterson, whose two sons play for the club said Barrie had devoted countless hours to coaching while Kay had worked quietly behind the scenes. "I have never seen such generosity and, apart from that, they are such lovely people," she said. "Barrie is passionate about the game and the development of children. "He is very old school in demanding attention and respect from the kids, and gets it." Club secretary Kelly Merchant said, "Barrie creates an environment of learning in a fun way and gets great joy from seeing the kids improve". Mr Meadows focuses on teaching the fundamentals of the game and how they complement quality team performances. He has coached and managed numerous state teams, developed the sport in schools across NSW and was instrumental in the development of the initial Australian All Schools International Tours program. His service to the Sutherland association is extensive. Mr Meadows told the Leader coaching was "an extension of the roles of a teacher". "I am a teacher first and a coach second," he said. "My coaching relates mostly to the values and standards we coaches can achieve by presenting them to our youth. "I really enjoy, through practices, the life time values and standards to which our boys and girls can aspire. "I also enjoy the camaraderie and goal setting individual team members can gain from the participation in a team sport. "Teachers and coaches are in unique positions to provide the quality cornerstones and values along with the quality social development associated with team sports that can/will steer our youth through their lives. I really enjoy that opportunity."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/7ca492f5-5579-4a1c-857c-e4843827905a.jpg/r3_224_5313_3224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg