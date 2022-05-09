Rockdale lead competition

latest-news,

Rockdale Ilinden knocked the young Sydney FC off the top of the table with a 4-3 victory in the final match of Round 10 of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition at their shared Ilinden Sports Centre ground on Sunday night. The victory sees Rockdale as the new league leader, with their unbeaten run extending even further after beating the NPL sky blues. The eagerly anticipated fixture was settled by an incredible four-goal haul for Alec Urosevski cancelling out three strikes from Clayton Taylor, Zac Sapsford and a late, late Hayden Matthews effort. It was a hot start as Sydney FC fell behind with Rockdale opening the scoring after just 19 seconds to a Urosevski strike from the edge of the penalty box . An early injury to Rockdale's Daniel Araujo saw the midfielder replaced by Tomoki Wada after just 21 minutes which led Ilinden coach Steve Zoric to change their structure. As Rockdale adapted to the change, Sydney FC were starting to apply pressure as they looked for an equaliser, but Ilinden continued to hold them out. Urosevski netted his second of the match in the 34th minute after a breakaway move saw the ball played through the middle for the striker to run onto and net in emphatic fashion. Rockdale then took their lead to three before the break when Urosevski completed his hat-trick in the 42nd minute from a ball played in by Will Mutch on the right. The second half was starting to turn blue when Sydney's Clayton Taylor, was fouled in the 52nd minute and confidently rolled in the penalty. Sydney then added a second to reduce the deficit for the Blues in the 63rd minute to apply further pressure. Rockdale, so commanding in the opening period, were increasingly forced to back track and consolidate but it was Urosevski's night when he added his fourth through a sharp finish when running in front to side-foot home with eight minutes remaining to quell Rockdale nerves. Rockdale coach Steve Zoric was a relieved man at the final whistle. "The first-half game played worked perfectly," he said. "But they came at us in the second-half and made life difficult for us at times. "We went toe to toe with them when we needed to keep our shape and stick to the plan but a great win at the end and keeps us climbing up the table."

