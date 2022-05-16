latest-news, nsw government LED lighting upgrade program, nsw smart energy schools pilot project

Endeavour Sports High Schools is among 60 schools in NSW that are part of a project to create 'greener' learning environments. It was chosen to participate in the NSW Smart Energy Schools Pilot Project (round two). A total of 60 schools are on board for the largest school based trial of solar, battery energy and Virtual Power Plant technology in Australia, generating, storing and sharing their own renewable energy with the community. "We now have 60 schools testing the most effective ways to harness and deploy renewable energy back to the electricity grid," Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said. "We have over eight million square metres of NSW public schools roof spaces and we are looking at how we can utilise this space to reduce electricity costs and improve the environment." Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said the trial will help the NSW Government meet its commitment of net zero emissions by 2050. "We know that solar is one of the best ways to slash the State's energy bill and emissions," Mr Kean said. "Adding cloud-based virtual power plant software means that energy generated on site can be used, stored or shared with other schools or homes via the electricity grid." New air conditioning units with smart controls will be installed at the school with the smart energy systems configured to reduce electricity use, particularly during peak periods. The solar, batteries and VPP systems are being installed with work across all pilot schools expected to be complete by the middle of 2022. EARLIER Several schools across St George and Sutherland Shire will save on their power bills this year, as part of a greener, cleaner venture. The NSW Government is sparking up more primary and high schools in the LED Lighting Upgrade Program. The $157.8 million program was launched in October 2020 as a stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is replacing fluorescent lights in NSW primary and high schools with LED lights. Recipients include Carinya, Georges River College Oatley and Peakhurst campuses, Hurstville Grove Infants, Lugarno Public, Mortdale Public, Oatley Public, Peakhurst West Public, Cook School Loftus, Bundeena Public, Heathcote East Public, Woronora River Public and Minerva. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell says research shows improved lighting has a positive impact on students' education. "The NSW Government is not only investing record amounts in new and upgraded schools but is also improving existing classrooms, libraries, halls and administration areas for students right across NSW," she said. The installation works for the program are being tendered using the Local Trades Scheme, enabling businesses and tradespeople the opportunity to bid for the work in their community, ensuring benefits are felt on a local level.

