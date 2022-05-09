latest-news, nsw government LED lighting upgrade program

Several schools across St George and Sutherland Shire will save on their power bills this year, as part of a greener, cleaner venture. The NSW Government is sparking up more primary and high schools in the LED Lighting Upgrade Program. The $157.8 million program was launched in October 2020 as a stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is replacing fluorescent lights in NSW primary and high schools with LED lights. Recipients include Carinya, Georges River College Oatley and Peakhurst campuses, Hurstville Grove Infants, Lugarno Public, Mortdale Public, Oatley Public, Peakhurst West Public, Cook School Loftus, Bundeena Public, Heathcote East Public, Woronora River Public and Minerva. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell says research shows improved lighting has a positive impact on students' education. "The NSW Government is not only investing record amounts in new and upgraded schools but is also improving existing classrooms, libraries, halls and administration areas for students right across NSW," she said. The installation works for the program are being tendered using the Local Trades Scheme, enabling businesses and tradespeople the opportunity to bid for the work in their community, ensuring benefits are felt on a local level.

