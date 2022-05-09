latest-news, st francis de sales catholic primary school woolooware, channel 9 today show

There were plenty of surprises during filming of a Mother's Day television special at St Francis de Sales Catholic Primary School Woolooware this month. Students and a beloved teacher took centre stage during filming of a Mother's Day segment for Channel 9's TODAY. Weather presenter Tim Davies, a former St Francis de Sales pupil, asked students questions about their mums. Asked what she thought of mum, year 4 pupil Darcey Dolden, said "looks after me a lot and she does funny dance moves." There was also some light-hearted banter between Darcey and her two siblings, Emilie and Grace, about who was mum's favourite child. "Deep down I think mum likes us all the same...we all have different personalities and we're all good," Darcey said. The presenter was also unexpectedly reunited with his former Kindergarten teacher, Bernadette Hardwick, during filming. She still teaches at the same school after about 30 years.

WATCH St Francis de Sales Catholic Primary School Woolooware filmed for Channel 9 TODAY show