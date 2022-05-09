latest-news,

Sydney FC's farewell to Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium has ended in a 4-1 defeat to Melbourne Victory. The now top of the ladder Victory team,opened the scoring with a superb solo effort from Nick D'Agostino in the 14th minute with celebrations leaving fans spilling onto the ground after a fence collapse. Two minutes later, Adam Le Fondre had the Sky Blues back on track with a well taken volley across the keeper. Jake Brimmer restored Melbourne's lead on the half hour with a curling free kick from the edge of the box before Jason Geria headed home from a corner five minutes before half time. The second half saw a number of niggles and square ups before Brazilian striker Bobo made his entry on the field for the final time in a Sky Blue jersey at home. His last outing however couldn't produce a goal and Hamill secured the points with a fourth late on. Coach Steve Corica said all the recent games had caught up with them and they looked very tired. "We conceded from three set pieces so we switched off at the wrong times tonight. We know they've got good delivery. "We only got back from Vietnam on Wednesday so it was a short turnaround but we still wanted to get the win in our last game at Kogarah. "We just weren't good enough tonight." Sydney FC travel to Brisbane on Tuesday to face their final game of the season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/41dbc623-247c-4195-8e75-e3f0a8b1b7a1.jpg/r130_131_5315_3061_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg