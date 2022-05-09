latest-news, Sutherland station, new rail bridge, Transport for NSW, Sutherland Shire Council, overpass, on hold, deferred

Plans to replace the road bridge over the train line next to Sutherland station have been put hold. Transport for NSW advised Sutherland Shire Council of the move following long-running discussions on whether the new bridge should be wider. The transport authority said the deferral of the project was due to the More Trains More Services program, due to be introduced progressively from 2022, which will provide a 30 per cent increase in peak services on the T4 Illawarra Line, with extra services from Cronulla, Waterfall and Hurstville. There will also be more South Coast services. A report by council staff, which will be considered by councillors at meetings in May, recommends more information be sought from TfNSW in order to gain a greater understanding of the program and additional vehicle crossing opportunities. The rail authority advised the council in February 2016 it intended to replace the bridge, built about the 1930s, because of its age and some structural defects. Measures were previously undertaken to ensure roadworthiness until replacement occurred. The council asked that the new bridge be widened from 9.1 metres to 13.9 metres to provide more room for heavy vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. TfNSW advised this could potentially be accommodated, but the council would have to pay the extra cost of $9 million - $11 million. "It is considered costs associated with widening or constructing new bridges of this scale would generally be beyond council's funding capacity," the report said.

