The Melbourne Storm have put on another impressive performance, downing the Dragons 42-6 at AAMI Park on Sunday. In the process the Melbourne side broke an 87-year-old record, now having scored the most points through nine rounds in the history of the NRL. The 1935 Roosters team were the previous holders of the record, but have now been overtaken by the high-flying Storm with the Melbourne spine of Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes again outstanding. Tries to Papenhuyzen and Nick Meaney in the first half set up a 12-0 lead but the Dragone were still in the contest before the Storm did their usual tactic of really going on with the job despite being down to 15 players for most of the second half. The Dragons did well to absorb some pressure early but weren't given many opportunities to attack the Storm's line with Cameron Munster and Harry Grant putting on a dominant show at AAMI Park. Munster said all the Melbourne boys have got a lot of confidence. "Our spine is playing outstanding and I think our middles did it tonight. "I run around like a headless chook every now and then to try and create stuff out of nothing and I've been lucky enough to do that in the last couple of weeks." The Storm lost Papenhuyzen to a left hamstring injury after he had his right knee assessed at half-time after copping a knock from Blake Lawrie in a tackle. Papenhuyzen crossed for two tries to continuing his try-scoring run before leaving the field. He joined Smith, who has a suspected torn pectoral muscle. For the Dragons, who were going into the contest with three straight wins, they were starved of possession in the end with just 42% of the ball. Dragons coach Anthony Griffin tinkered with his side pre-game with Tariq Sims starting at prop and Jack Bird moving into the back-row, which allowed Talatau Amone to start at five-eighth. In one bright moment for the 11th placed St George Illawarra, team Jack de Belin scored the first try of his career since 2018 with a consolation effort at the end. Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said they had to do "a lot of defence out there". "I wasn't happy with some of the stuff at the back end of the game. "They got an intercept before half-time but up until then I thought it was a really good arm wrestle. We'll improve from this and with a six-day turnaround we'll be better next week." All teams are now off to Magic Round this weekend with all important clashes at Suncorp Stadium. The Dragons will take on the underperforming Titans on Saturday afternoon before Melbourne and Penrith follow in a blockbuster prime-time event.

