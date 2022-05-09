latest-news,

Football representatives from across the state came together last week to celebrate 140 years of organised competition in NSW . Hosted by Football NSW and Northern NSW Football at Parliament House, the milestone event saw the launch of 'The Great Save' initiative, aimed at preserving and celebrating the game's proud history. The first President, of the NSW English Football Association, was Edmund Barton, who was the speaker of the House, State Treasurer, the NSW Attorney-General and an MLA for East Sydney. Sir Edmund Barton would become Australia's first Prime Minister in 1901. Football NSW CEO Stuart Hodge recognised the hard work and efforts that were put together to form 'The Great Save' project. "We were delighted to launch an initiative to formalise our efforts and ensure we hold on to the past, and recognise the many wonderful people, clubs and organisations that have all contributed to make the sport what it is today. "The Great Save is an initiative that first began in England, and we are working with a group of enthusiastic, volunteer 'football aficionados' and historians who have been able to breathe life into the concept here in Australia." he said Football NSW and Northern NSW will continue the work with historians, Associations, Clubs, and the wider community, to collect, archive and preserve artefacts, documents, trophies, photos and other memorabilia from the game's 140 years of history and will roll out how the community can help preserve the game's treasures before they are lost forever.

