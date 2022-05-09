latest-news, kogarah rainbow

After a glorious and sunny, yet chillier Autumn weekend, showers and grey skies have returned. But before the clouds gathered pace on Monday morning, Leader photographer Chris Lane captured a moment of loveliness. A rainbow soared over Kogarah on May 9, before the grey moved in. Morning and afternoon showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday with a top of about 22 degrees. Wednesday through the Thursday will be much the same, with about 90-95 per cent of rain. The chance of rain drops slightly on Friday, which is expected to reach 24 degrees.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/034f463f-1496-44d8-82de-44eee2e071c1.jpg/r0_322_3264_2166_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg