Sutherland Sharks FC recorded their third win of the 2022 NPL NSW Men's campaign in a 2-1 win against Northbridge Bulls FC on Saturday afternoon at Sydney United Sports Centre. Two desperate sides ran onto the park, aiming to get themselves back into the winner's circle and while Northbridge Bulls FC started the contest off brightly, they faded away. Nick Sullivan drove home the opener before Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu slotted home after the break to give the Sharks a two-goal advantage. Substitute Jed Drew did pull a goal back for the hosts but they lost Anthony Sparacino to a red card which didn't help their cause. Sharks coach Nick Dimovski said he was delighted to snap their recent losing streak in such fashion. "I thought we controlled the game from start to finish. "We got our just rewards and happy to take the three points back to Seymour Shaw. It was a precious three points for Sutherland Sharks FC after their lean run.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/f1ea7c49-e87a-4730-ae64-a4104cfa14b7.jpg/r103_1224_2352_2495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg