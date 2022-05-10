latest-news,

Early voting started on Monday and, after months of campaigning, the outcome in the fiercely contested Hughes electorate remains a lottery. Preferences will determine the winner, most likely out of Jenny Ware (Liberal), Riley Campbell (Labor) and independents Linda Seymour and Georgia Steele. Several candidates and volunteers, who handed out how-to-vote material, said there appeared to be little support for sitting MP Craig Kelly, who deserted the Liberals and is running for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party. Ironically, Mr Kelly could help provide a Liberal victory by directing preferences firstly to the Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Narelle Seymour, who has no chance, and then to Jenny Ware, followed by Linda Seymour. Linda Seymour has done better than Georgia Steele with preferences, being placed number two on the how-to-vote cards of both the Liberals and The Greens. The Labor Party's second preference has gone to The Greens followed by Georgia Steele and Linda Seymour. Neither of the independents is directing preferences, leaving it to voters to make their own decision. It is understood more than 1400 votes were cast at one voting centre, Kiora Mall in Miranda, which is for Hughes and Cook voters. Volunteers dressed in their campaign colours took up positions in a designated inside area and chatted amiably while they waited to hand out their how-to-vote material.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/b7ca428a-2879-4fe2-a54e-f7c56896ac14.JPG/r3_424_4895_3188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg