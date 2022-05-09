latest-news,

Bayside Council is looking at five possible new dog off-leash areas. The council's City Services Committee recommended a short-list of five sites that were presented to Council in a proposal at last month's Council meeting. They are: Nattai Place Reserve, Banksia - Enclosed; Flynns Reserve, Bexley - Enclosed; Riverside Drive, Sans Souci - Unenclosed; Rhodes Street Reserve, Hillsdale - Unenclosed; Hughes Avenue Reserve, Mascot - Enclosed. A report on the cost and available funding, as well as any environmental concerns regarding these off-leash dog parks, will be submitted to Council for consideration at a future Council Meeting. Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said, "I am pleased Council is working to increase the number of off-leash dog areas in line with current dog ownership trends in our community. "Off-leash dog parks have many social and physical benefits for both dogs and their owners, especially older residents, or those living in apartments." There are currently 14 fenced and unfenced off-leash dog exercise areas in Bayside.

Bayside spots five new possible dog off-leash sites