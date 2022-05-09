latest-news,

Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on its draft Wildlife Protection Area Policy, which proposes the declaration of 19 bushland reserves as wildlife protection areas. The declaration of these reserves will support the responsible ownership of cats and dogs and encourages owners to keep their cats indoors or on their property, and dogs restrained, except in Council's designated off-leash dog areas. The Georges River Biodiversity Study 2021 recommended the declaration of these bushland reserves for reasons including the presence of threatened fauna species, roaming cats or off-leash dogs, the conservation priority of the reserves, and whether Council manages the reserves. Georges River Council mayor, Nick Katris said the declaration of these bushland reserves will advance the conservation of public land by reducing threats to wildlife. "It is important that we do everything we can to protect our native fauna and help reduce the threat to wildlife in our community," Cr Katris said. The Georges River Wildlife Protection Area Policy 2022 is currently on public exhibition until 31t May 2022. In addition to Council's Your Say page, the plans can be viewed at Clive James Library and Service Centre and Hurstville Library and Service Centre. Feedback can be submitted by completing an online feedback form or by completing a paper form at our Customer Service Centres and Libraries. To have your say or for more information, visit the council's Your Say website at: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/3aa17d25-bbe8-448d-bcf4-dab78a8ad95e.png/r43_10_606_328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New wildlife protection areas for Georges River LGA