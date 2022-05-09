Riverwood's main street to get $500,000 facelift

latest-news,

Belmore Road, Riverwood will get a $500,000 facelift following a State Government Grant. Georges River Council has been successful in securing the grant under the NSW Department of Planning's Streets as Shared Spaces program. Called Riverwood Re-Connected, the project aims to improve the amenity and quality of Belmore Road's under-utilised open spaces and improve pedestrian connectivity from Riverwood Station to local business and amenities. In January, when the council was preparing its application for the grant, it asked residents what improvements they would like to see in the Riverwood Town Centre. Georges River Council aspires to revitalise and reconnect the two sides of Belmore Road which is severed by the railway station. The grant funding will enable Council to provide a built environment that is designed for people, with a focus on safety, comfort, play, enjoyment and vibrancy for all users to transform Belmore Road into a place that works for everyone, especially pedestrians. This will be achieved through: - Additional public furniture and shade to provide places for rest and respite; - Public art to activate and enliven the centre; - Increased street trees increase greenery and provide shade; - Linking the two sides of the station through a consistent look and feel; - Smart social spaces equipped with smart furniture and WiFi to allow users to plug and play; - Improving perceptions of the centre, encouraging visitation and stimulating the local economy by encouraging residents, workers and visitors to dwell. Under the Streets as Shared Spaces program, 40 NSW councils will get $500,000 each to introduce changes that improve the amenity and economic vitality of their main streets and surrounds. The aim is to boost businesses and connect communities. NSW Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes said , "These innovative and creative projects will allow people to dine under the stars and create spaces to relax and connect, which will support local business operators as they bounce back from the pandemic. "We're reimagining our streets as better places for people, which will drive an increase in foot traffic and bring the community together to enjoy the vibrancy our state has to offer," he said.

