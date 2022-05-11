latest-news,

A chance encounter between Sutherland Shire Council staff and volunteers undertaking work for the state's leading wildlife rescue organisation has led to a joint initiative, which it is hoped will provide a haven and ongoing food source for local native animals. Volunteers from the NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) were first noticed collecting cuttings from trees on council maintained property earlier this year, with these cuttings then used to feed injured wildlife under the group's care. Council staff arranged to meet with local WIRES volunteers soon after to determine a more suitable long-term solution for the group's needs, which sparked plans for a joint tree planting effort on council owned property at Barden Ridge. As part of the project, dubbed Operation Marsupial, council staff and WIRES volunteers joined together on the weekend to plant around 300 native trees across the Barden Ridge site, with an additional 100 native shrub and grass plantings taken from stocks donated by the council. The project will not only restore a variety of native vegetation to the area, but will also provide an ongoing source from which WIRES volunteers can harvest vital sustenance for the sick and injured native animals that come into their care. WIRES CEO Leanne Taylor said the project was believed to the first of its kind undertaken in NSW. Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "I am incredibly proud of our staff who have gone above and beyond..."

Ongoing food source for sick and injured animals established at Barden Ridge