Planning Proposal for 110-bed Hurstville aged care facility

Georges River Council is seeking community feedback on the Planning Proposal for 53A-59A Gloucester Road, Hurstville to upgrade the existing Regis Aged Care facility on the site. The Planning Proposal and draft Development Control Plan seek to amend the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021 by allowing increased height and floor area for an aged care facility. The proposal is for a three- to four-storey, 110 bed residential aged care facility. The council at its October, 2021 meeting, endorsed the Planning proposal for the site to permit a residential aged car facility with a floor space ratio of 1.6:1 and a maximum building height ranging for 12-metres, 14-metres and 16.-metres. The Planning Proposal and Development Control Plan are currently on public exhibition until Friday 3 June 2022. In addition to Council's Your Say page, the plans can be viewed at Clive James Library Kogarah, Hurstville Library or the Customer Service Centre at the Civic Centre Hurstville. Feedback can be submitted by completing an online feedback form or by completing a paper form at the council's customer service centres and libraries. To make a submission, to to the council's Your Say website at: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/24736566-b574-48c4-9fb5-e7e5a03649c3.png/r134_0_663_299_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg