Inspiring students through mentors has seen one school jump on the 'real world' inspirational bandwagon, with the initiative pushing the boundaries of learning. Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College at Burraneer invited guest speaker, SBS and BBC World News journalist Tanya Dendrinos to chat with girls about having confidence in their career options. The idea is to integrate 'future focused' learning into the curriculum, and to engage students with figures who can teach them a thing or two about after life after school. The reporter was there to share her insights with Year 10 students, as they begin to transition into senior studies. She also acted as a helpful mentor alongside the school's 'Mercy Media Team', and assisted them in researching a story within their community. Leader of Learning Innovation, Lauren Batty, said Ms Dendrinos, who was Principal Leonie Pearce's former student, was there to engage conversations about pathway learning. "She is a wonderful role model for the girls. It's about integrating real world learning into the curriculum. She has walked the road they are walking now, and she spoke of the power of saying 'yes' to opportunities," Mrs Batty said. "The value for us is that we are motivating them to seize opportunities and empower them."

