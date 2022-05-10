Building site blitz as part of Get the Site Right campaign

latest-news,

Bayside Council Officers are putting local construction sites under a compliance microscope this month as part of the Get The Site Right campaign. "Bayside Council participates in this campaign every year to ensure building and construction sites across Bayside have sediment runoff controls in place to help protect our valuable waterways," Bayside Council mayor Dr Christina Curry said. During the campaign Council Officers will inspect construction sites. Builders and developers will be given a chance to rectify any problems and those who do not comply will be fined. Get the Site Right is a joint taskforce between the Parramatta River Catchment Group, Cooks River Alliance, Georges Riverkeeper, Sydney Coastal Councils Group, Lake Macquarie City Council, NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA), the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, and more than 20 Sydney councils. The aim of the taskforce is to educate and encourage developers and builders on the use of erosion and sediment controls on commercial and residential building sites, as well as major infrastructure projects, to protect local waterways and surrounding environments. The campaign also helps educate builders and developers on what they can do to help keep sediment runoff from building sites out of our drains and waterways, and ultimately out of Botany Bay. Members of the public can report pollution incidents relating to poor sediment control to Council via the council website: www.bayside.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/ba743ae2-53ba-4d06-95fa-feea6429c7c2.jpg/r2_0_574_323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg