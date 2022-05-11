latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman from the Sutherland area. Emily Summers, aged 25, was last seen at a hospital on Kareena Road, Caringbah, on Monday, 9 May. Unable to be located since, officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts. Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare. Emily is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 160-165cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey track suit with Ugg boots. Emily is known to frequent the Cronulla and surrounding areas. Anyone with information about Emily's whereabouts is urged to contact Sutherland Police Station on (02) 9542 0899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/113772ea-b7c2-408b-9b6a-9c7d245fc903.jpg/r0_198_3888_2395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Appeal to locate woman missing from Sutherland