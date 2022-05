latest-news,

A woman reported missing from Sutherland has been found safe. The 25-year-old woman was last seen at a hospital on Kareena Road, Caringbah, on May 9. Following extensive inquiries, the woman was located safe in Sutherland about 9pm on Wednesday evening.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/113772ea-b7c2-408b-9b6a-9c7d245fc903.jpg/r0_198_3888_2395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Missing Sutherland woman found