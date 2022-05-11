Former PM Kevin Rudd hits the campaign trail in Hurstville

latest-news,

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd visited Hurstville yesterday and endorsed Labor's candidate for the electorate of Banks, Zhi Soon. Mr Rudd visited Hurstville prepoll on Bridge Street and then spoke to locals on Forest Road and at Hurstville train station. "If you want to change the government in Australia, we need to change the member for Banks," Mr Rudd said. "Zhi Soon needs to be voted in. He's a good guy, I know him well, he strongly defends the interests of his local community, is passionate about small business, passionate about education, and passionate about helping people out with the cost of living," he said. "So this guy, Zhi Soon is a good fellow. Get behind him." Mr Soon, 36, was born in Malaysia and came with his family to Australia in 1989 when he was aged three-years. He graduated from the Australian National University with a Bachelor of Law and Arts, was named Young Australian of the Year for the ACT, was an Australian diplomat in Afghanistan, and worked in formulating education policy. Mr Soon lived in Hurstville and Revesby as a child and he now lives in Padstow. He went to school at Revesby Public School, Picnic Point Primary and Hurlstone Agricultural High before studying at the Australian National University in Canberra. "This is the area that raised me,' Zhi said. "I want to give a really strong voice to the community I grew up in." Hurstville is a regular stop for Mr Rudd during election campaigns. He toured Forest Road during the 2019 federal election campaign, greeting locals with the occasional "ni hao" (hello) and conducting some conversations in Mandarin. And in 2013, there were scenes of Mr Rudd being mobbed in Forest Road by local residents weeks prior to him toppling Julia Gillard as Prime Minister. i

