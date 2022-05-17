Indulgent waterfront

latest-news, House of the week, cronulla, real estate, property for sale, Highland Sutherland, auction, inspect home for sale, home on water's edge

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 4 Setting a new benchmark in opulent living, this luxury home embraces views over the glistening waters of Gunnamatta Bay. It showcases a flawless execution of architectural and interior design over two awe-inspiring levels. A rare level waterfront holding, totalling an impressive 1,208sqm parcel of land, this expansive home features light-filled living and dining areas that capture picturesque easterly water views. With a self-contained boathouse by the water's edge, complete with a steam room, a fully tiled in-ground saltwater pool, outdoor rain shower and sprawling manicured gardens and lawn that meet the water's edge, this property is the epitome of luxury living. This theme is continued indoors, with its modern sophistication and attention to detail that defines each and every room. The stone kitchen includes premium appliances and a butler's pantry, whilst the master retreat features a luxurious marble ensuite and dual walk-in robes. No expense has been spared with a Smart Home system, ducted air-conditioning throughout, a full security system and a separate home office with custom cabinetry. Along with the four generous bedrooms on the first floor, there is a separate guest bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor that is perfect for guest accommodation. Situated in a highly sought-after pocket of Cronulla within an easy walk to local schools, cafes, bus transport and the marina, the property embraces the local lifestyle.

