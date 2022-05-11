latest-news, independents, chaos, Hughes, Scott Morrison

Hughes independents Georgia Steele and Linda Seymour have responded to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's assertion there will be "chaos" if candidates such as themselves hold the balance of power in the new Parliament. Ms Steele accused Mr Morrison of "scare mongering" while Ms Seymour said independents would 'give balance to government". During a media conference on Friday last week, Mr Morrison emphatically ruled out doing a deal with independents to retain government. Mr Morrison spoke of "the chaos of a parliament driven by the daily musings of independents, who haven't had the experience to deal with the serious security and economic challenges our country faces". "My warning is very clear to those seats where people are thinking about independents," he said while adding that after a period of disruption and hardship it was not surprising Australians were considering their choice at the ballot box. Ms Steele said Ms Morrison, along with many Liberals and their supporters, were "running scared" of independents, which had led to "fear-mongering". Recent history provided examples of chaos in Parliament, with the major parties responsible for there being five Prime Ministers between 2010 and 2015, "an international embarrassment", she said. Ms Steele said the Liberal Party preselection process for seats including Hughes for this year's election had also been chaotic. "Independents can have enormous power in Parliament," she said. "They can take their community's concerns directly to Parliament, receive ministerial briefings on upcoming legislation, and speak out, powerfully, on issues of concern." Ms Steele said if independents held the balance of power, parties had to negotiate with them on issues their communities cared about in order to form government. "In this way, independents can be the circuit breaker Australian Parliament urgently needs right now - to achieve quick, effective action on urgent, modern problems, and hold the major parties to account," she said. Ms Seymour said, "I do not Share Scott Morrison's view that there will be chaos if independents are elected. "A good cross section of independents from regional, suburban and urban seats will give balance to government and ensure they consider many perspectives as they deliberate the impacts of the policies and legislation. "I want our government to be better, less chaotic, and more dignified in its execution of its responsibilities. "My pledge if elected is to be an informed, inclusive and a constructive member of the Australian Parliament."

