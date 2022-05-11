latest-news,

Paul Covi has taken Masters Boxing in NSW by the scruff of the neck and is selflessly dedicating a lot of time to growing the sport and working with Boxing NSW to elevate its profile. Paul from San Souci is a proud Masters Boxer. He has a strong passion for the fitness, camaraderie and lifelong friendships generated by Masters Boxing. Every Sunday morning Paul and around 40 boxers, some of who have never fought, come together from all around Sydney at Ryan Waters 'Southside' Taren Point gym. They are training for the 12th Pan Pacific Masters Games on the Gold Coast in Queensland on November 10 - 12. This is an official Masters Boxing Australia event, professionally organised, sanctioned and run by the MBA . Paul said as an event it gives the men and women something to aim for. "I'm just trying to encourage as many people as possible to challenge themselves," Paul said "We're old, we don't really care who wins or loses, it's just good to get people sparring, jumping into the ring and having a go." Even former professional boxer Ryan Waters has been caught up in all the training hype and said he is pulling the gloves back on and will have a go at the Pan Pac Masters. "You can get sick of all the training. This gives you something to work towards and have an achievable goal. "I've been running marathons and done a half Ironman, this is a purpose for training," he said. Thousands of participants from over the country are converging on one of the most popular holiday destinations to compete in Asia-Pacific's biggest annual masters games. The Gold Coast's famous celebration of masters sport will showcase competition in more than 40 sports at some of the best sporting facilities on the planet and feature an amazing entertainment program at the Games Village. Masters boxing have six age divisions,30-40, 41-45, 46-50, 51-55, 56-60, 61+ There are also 11 weight divisions in Men and Women's: Novice Division (0-3 fights) Intermediate Division (4-10 fights) Open Division (11+ fights). Paul, who is 57, regularly competes in boxing tournaments and encourages other Masters to join the Masters Boxing Family. He wants others to experience the physical and mental health benefits that regular boxing training and competition achieve and will be working with all stakeholders and MBA Board members to promote those goals. "It's just about getting confidence, there is no bashing-staredowns or heroics amongst us at training. "You can get found out pretty quickly in the ring" For more information see: NSW Masters Boxing, Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/65f44eda-6062-4623-9cc0-885a5d0faff4.jpg/r0_443_4841_3178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg